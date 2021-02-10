W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) issued its earnings results on Monday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. W. R. Grace & Co. had a return on equity of 55.80% and a net margin of 0.76%. The company had revenue of $470.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. W. R. Grace & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of W. R. Grace & Co. stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.05. 4,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,593. W. R. Grace & Co. has a 12 month low of $26.75 and a 12 month high of $64.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 290.33 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from W. R. Grace & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. W. R. Grace & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.40%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. CL King lifted their price target on W. R. Grace & Co. from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

W. R. Grace & Co. Company Profile

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

