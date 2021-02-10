Vulcan Minerals Inc. (VUL.V) (CVE:VUL) Shares Down 16.7%

Vulcan Minerals Inc. (VUL.V) (CVE:VUL)’s share price dropped 16.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 1,154,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 233% from the average daily volume of 346,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.06. The stock has a market cap of C$6.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 16.03 and a quick ratio of 15.91.

About Vulcan Minerals Inc. (VUL.V) (CVE:VUL)

Vulcan Minerals Inc, a mineral exploration company, acquires, evaluates, and explores for minerals properties in Newfoundland and Labrador. It primarily explores for copper, gold, nickel, cobalt, salt, and gypsum deposits. The company owns interests in the Colchester copper gold project located in north-central Newfoundland; Lizard Pond gold property located in central Newfoundland; Red Cross Lake nickel/copper/cobalt/gold project in central Newfoundland; and South Voisey's Bay nickel/copper/cobalt project located in Labrador.

Featured Story: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Minerals Inc. (VUL.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Minerals Inc. (VUL.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.