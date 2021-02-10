VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (NASDAQ:VIH) Major Shareholder Acquires $50,006.46 in Stock

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (NASDAQ:VIH) major shareholder Alpine Global Management, Llc acquired 3,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.98 per share, for a total transaction of $50,006.46. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,442,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,139,607.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Alpine Global Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 26th, Alpine Global Management, Llc acquired 258,788 shares of VPC Impact Acquisition stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $3,899,935.16.
VPC Impact Acquisition Company Profile
