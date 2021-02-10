Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Announces Earnings Results

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.47, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 17.43%.

NYSE:VOYA traded down $2.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,538,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,010. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Voya Financial has a fifty-two week low of $29.75 and a fifty-two week high of $63.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.21 and a 200-day moving average of $53.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is presently 14.22%.

In other Voya Financial news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 84,180 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $4,629,900.00. Also, insider Christine Hurtsellers sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $1,625,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,587,925.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI downgraded Voya Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

