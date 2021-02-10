Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) Director Buys $9,999,990.00 in Stock

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) Director Kush Parmar bought 555,555 shares of Vor Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00.

VOR traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.98. The stock had a trading volume of 239,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,922. Vor Biopharma Inc. has a one year low of $25.32 and a one year high of $63.62.

About Vor Biopharma

Vor Biopharma, Inc develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It offers VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

