Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $22.19

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.19 and last traded at $22.15, with a volume of 259368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.88.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Volkswagen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BNP Paribas lowered Volkswagen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.52.

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

