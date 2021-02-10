Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) Hits New 52-Week High at $48.78

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $48.78 and last traded at $48.65, with a volume of 2029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.33.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VCRA shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Vocera Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Stephens initiated coverage on Vocera Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Vocera Communications from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Vocera Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.55 and a 200 day moving average of $34.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.94 and a beta of 0.08.

In other news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 14,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.08, for a total value of $474,234.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ronald A. Paulus sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.19, for a total transaction of $70,704.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,160.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 123,206 shares of company stock valued at $5,012,165. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,892,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $120,109,000 after buying an additional 43,391 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vocera Communications by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,800,874 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $116,319,000 after acquiring an additional 161,515 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Vocera Communications by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 708,527 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vocera Communications by 1,557,172.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,255,000 after purchasing an additional 513,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 208,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter.

About Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA)

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

