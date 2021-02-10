Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Position Cut by Focused Wealth Management Inc

Focused Wealth Management Inc reduced its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Vistra were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Vistra by 162.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Vistra by 820.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Vistra by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Vistra during the 3rd quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new position in Vistra during the 3rd quarter valued at $157,000. 93.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VST. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Vistra from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America downgraded Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vistra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.63.

In other news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 334,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $7,042,626.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Brian K. Ferraioli bought 3,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.44 per share, with a total value of $52,320.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,213.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $542,170 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $21.33 on Wednesday. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $23.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.42 and a 200-day moving average of $19.09. The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.

