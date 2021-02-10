Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Receives $104.89 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.89.

VC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim raised shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Visteon from $101.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Visteon from $105.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Visteon from $28.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

Get Visteon alerts:

In other news, Director Francis M. Scricco sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.31, for a total value of $101,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,418.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in shares of Visteon by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 171,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,576,000 after purchasing an additional 76,770 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon during the 3rd quarter worth about $395,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 301.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,268,000 after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon in the third quarter worth approximately $237,000.

Shares of Visteon stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $136.70. The company had a trading volume of 260,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,474. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -96.27 and a beta of 2.07. Visteon has a 52-week low of $38.69 and a 52-week high of $147.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures cockpit electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and audio and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media, and enable mobile connectivity applications.

Further Reading: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.