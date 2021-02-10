Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.41 EPS

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The information technology services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.41, Fidelity Earnings reports. Virtusa had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 3.32%.

VRTU traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,941. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.77. Virtusa has a 52-week low of $19.48 and a 52-week high of $51.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.39.

Get Virtusa alerts:

Separately, Barrington Research lowered Virtusa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business process management, application portfolio rationalization, and business/technology alignment analysis; digital transformation services, such as digital strategy user experience and design, application and platform engineering analytics, intelligent automation content and customer experience, and cyber security; and cloud transformation services comprising cloud strategy and migration, cloud native applications, and capex to opex models.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Virtusa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtusa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.