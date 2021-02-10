Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) Trading 0.4% Higher

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) traded up 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.24 and last traded at $12.24. 65,219 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 60,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.19.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.46.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $191,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 10,290 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 266,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after buying an additional 3,681 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000.

About Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI)

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.

