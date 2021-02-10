Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vir Biotechnology Inc. is a clinical-stage immunology company. It is focused on combining immunologic insights to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. The company’s development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting the hepatitis B virus, influenza A, human immunodeficiency virus and tuberculosis. Vir Biotechnology Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

VIR has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Friday, December 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vir Biotechnology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.75.

Shares of VIR stock opened at $77.17 on Wednesday. Vir Biotechnology has a one year low of $16.09 and a one year high of $141.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.70 and a beta of -0.99.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.10). Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 47.11% and a negative net margin of 339.61%. The company had revenue of $1.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 2,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $87,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,630 shares in the company, valued at $798,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jay Parrish sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $218,975.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 226,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,152,643.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,404 shares of company stock worth $3,113,426 in the last 90 days. 37.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 457.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 2,445.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth $176,000. Institutional investors own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

