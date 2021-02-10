Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on VCISY. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Monday. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Monday, November 23rd. HSBC upgraded Vinci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Vinci from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Vinci alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS VCISY traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.07. The stock had a trading volume of 58,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,977. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. Vinci has a twelve month low of $14.89 and a twelve month high of $28.78.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 46 airports worldwide.

Read More: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.