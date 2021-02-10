Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) (TSE:VFF) Hits New 1-Year High at $25.78

Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) (TSE:VFF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$25.78 and last traded at C$25.15, with a volume of 285051 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$22.40.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VFF shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) to C$26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) from C$16.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$15.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.29. The stock has a market cap of C$1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -476.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.00.
In other Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) news, Director John Patrick Henry sold 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.07, for a total value of C$162,803.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$364,800.48. Also, Senior Officer Stephen Ruffini sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.50, for a total value of C$725,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 818,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,869,685.50. Insiders have sold 239,400 shares of company stock worth $3,325,784 in the last ninety days.
About Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) (TSE:VFF)
Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.
