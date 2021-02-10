Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) (TSE:VFF) Hits New 1-Year High at $25.78

Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) (TSE:VFF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$25.78 and last traded at C$25.15, with a volume of 285051 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$22.40.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VFF shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) to C$26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) from C$16.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$15.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.29. The stock has a market cap of C$1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -476.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.00.

Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) (TSE:VFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$57.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$52.55 million. On average, research analysts expect that Village Farms International, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) news, Director John Patrick Henry sold 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.07, for a total value of C$162,803.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$364,800.48. Also, Senior Officer Stephen Ruffini sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.50, for a total value of C$725,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 818,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,869,685.50. Insiders have sold 239,400 shares of company stock worth $3,325,784 in the last ninety days.

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

