Viela Bio (NASDAQ:VIE) Downgraded by Guggenheim

Viela Bio (NASDAQ:VIE) was downgraded by equities researchers at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush downgraded shares of Viela Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viela Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Viela Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

VIE opened at $52.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.00 and its 200 day moving average is $36.57. Viela Bio has a 12-month low of $25.02 and a 12-month high of $70.66.

Viela Bio (NASDAQ:VIE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Viela Bio will post -2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VIE. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Viela Bio by 85.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,178,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,090,000 after purchasing an additional 544,396 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Viela Bio by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,817,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,377,000 after buying an additional 520,748 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Viela Bio by 20.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,183,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,684,000 after buying an additional 197,188 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Viela Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,036,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Viela Bio by 249.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after buying an additional 58,944 shares during the last quarter. 46.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viela Bio Company Profile

Viela Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of treatments for severe inflammation and autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is inebilizumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody for neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder, kidney transplant desensitization, myasthenia gravis, and IgG4-related diseases.

