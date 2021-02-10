Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 466,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30,334 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $35,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,775,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 467,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at about $331,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,177,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 3,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $232,236.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,457,168. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 19,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total value of $1,398,705.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,298,207 shares in the company, valued at $233,710,948.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Clean Harbors stock opened at $84.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48 and a beta of 1.72. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.45 and a twelve month high of $88.40.

A number of research analysts have commented on CLH shares. Berenberg Bank raised Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Clean Harbors from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James raised Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Clean Harbors from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised Clean Harbors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.55.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification and categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

