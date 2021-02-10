Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 237,765 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,579,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 237,765 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The AES were worth $37,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning bought a new position in The AES in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in The AES by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 513,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,071,000 after purchasing an additional 15,784 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in The AES by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 171,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 8,873 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in The AES by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 171,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 66,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in The AES in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Get The AES alerts:

AES opened at $27.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $28.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.58. The stock has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.1505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from The AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AES. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The AES from $27.50 to $29.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.31.

The AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES).

Receive News & Ratings for The AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.