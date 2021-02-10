Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 321,913 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 80,263 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $41,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTXS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Citrix Systems by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,315 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $21,802,000 after purchasing an additional 49,912 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 181.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 7,437 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $541,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 165,476 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $22,788,000 after acquiring an additional 19,020 shares during the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CTXS. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $195.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.54.

NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $136.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.31 and a fifty-two week high of $173.56.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.55 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 2,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.31, for a total value of $260,802.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,604 shares in the company, valued at $5,917,653.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.59, for a total transaction of $34,432.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,228,996.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,786 shares of company stock valued at $7,628,604 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Citrix Systems Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

