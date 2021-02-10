Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,415,811 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 246,916 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Meritor were worth $39,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTOR. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Meritor by 117.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Meritor by 209.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Meritor during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Meritor by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,893 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Meritor by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 14,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MTOR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Meritor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Meritor from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Meritor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Meritor from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Meritor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

NYSE:MTOR opened at $32.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 2.19. Meritor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.91 and a 1-year high of $32.97.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $889.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.00 million. Meritor had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meritor, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William R. Newlin sold 14,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $395,925.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy J. Heffron sold 9,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $256,552.02. Over the last three months, insiders sold 141,595 shares of company stock valued at $3,889,490. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

