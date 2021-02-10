Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,030,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 208,328 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 5.99% of Natus Medical worth $40,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 17,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 7,267 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP purchased a new stake in Natus Medical in the 4th quarter worth $1,503,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Natus Medical in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Natus Medical by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 153,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Natus Medical by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 40,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTUS stock opened at $26.85 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.13. Natus Medical Incorporated has a 52 week low of $16.38 and a 52 week high of $32.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $909.36 million, a P/E ratio of -48.82 and a beta of 0.72.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Natus Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focusing on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.

