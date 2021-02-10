Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 18,280 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,280 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Cintas worth $36,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 54.5% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 85 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Cintas in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in Cintas by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Cintas by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Cintas by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTAS. Barclays upped their price objective on Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $261.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.40.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $349.34 on Wednesday. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $154.33 and a one year high of $369.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $337.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $335.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.69 billion, a PE ratio of 39.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 43.28%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

