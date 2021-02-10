Vertiv Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 2,329 call options on the company. This is an increase of 120% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,058 call options.

VRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Vertiv in a report on Thursday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Vertiv in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Vertiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

In related news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 18,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $301,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Vertiv during the third quarter valued at $50,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vertiv during the third quarter valued at $106,000. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VRT stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,571,212. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of -19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.39 and a 200-day moving average of $17.85. Vertiv has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $21.49.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

