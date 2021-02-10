Veritaseum Reaches Market Cap of $43.13 Million (VERI)

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded 17.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. Veritaseum has a total market cap of $43.13 million and $95,648.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veritaseum token can now be bought for approximately $20.06 or 0.00043356 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Veritaseum has traded down 23.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00059334 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $496.31 or 0.01072499 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.16 or 0.00056524 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006398 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,635.06 or 0.05694174 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00025084 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00017637 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00031707 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00041626 BTC.

About Veritaseum

VERI is a token. It was first traded on April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. Veritaseum’s official website is veritas.veritaseum.com . Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Veritaseum Token Trading

Veritaseum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veritaseum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veritaseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

