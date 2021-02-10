Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Verint Systems Inc. is a leading provider of analytic solutions for communications interception, digital video security and surveillance, and enterprise business intelligence. “

VRNT has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $82.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.75.

NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $50.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 209.04, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. Verint Systems has a 52-week low of $16.22 and a 52-week high of $52.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $328.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.14 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 1.51%. Verint Systems’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Verint Systems will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Peter Fante sold 5,000 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total transaction of $301,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,445,861. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Howard Safir sold 8,333 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total transaction of $501,729.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,765.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,656 shares of company stock valued at $1,800,817 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the third quarter worth about $39,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 171.4% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 231.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

