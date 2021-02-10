VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Trading Up 5.9%

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) shares were up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.81 and last traded at $1.80. Approximately 3,398,411 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 3,909,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VEON shares. HSBC cut VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.80 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America cut VEON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet cut VEON from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut VEON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.90.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in VEON by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,083,992 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,186,000 after acquiring an additional 602,759 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in VEON by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 390,183 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 86,598 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in VEON by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,320,198 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,024 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in VEON by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 600,728 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 47,700 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in VEON during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

