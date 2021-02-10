Veil Market Cap Reaches $1.06 Million (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded up 5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. One Veil coin can now be purchased for $0.0123 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. Veil has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and $94,104.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Veil has traded up 30.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,545.59 or 0.99808058 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00031442 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $468.45 or 0.01026546 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.08 or 0.00293812 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $94.36 or 0.00206784 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.60 or 0.00084583 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001749 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00031733 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001734 BTC.

About Veil

VEIL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The official website for Veil is veil-project.com . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Buying and Selling Veil

Veil can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

