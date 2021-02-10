Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) Sets New 1-Year High at $10.37

Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.37 and last traded at $10.34, with a volume of 3385 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.29 and a 200 day moving average of $7.21.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vedanta by 430.4% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Vedanta in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Vedanta in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in Vedanta in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, WealthStone Inc. raised its position in Vedanta by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 20,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Vedanta Limited operates as a diversified natural resources company in India. The company explores for, develops, produces, processes, and sells oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, aluminum, iron ore, steel, and power. It is involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas; and exploration, mining, and processing of iron ore, pig iron, and metallurgical coke.

