Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.16-0.03 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $357-366 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $338.42 million.Varonis Systems also updated its FY21 guidance to ($0.16)-0.03 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VRNS. Benchmark upped their price target on Varonis Systems from $145.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Varonis Systems from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Varonis Systems from $150.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities upped their target price on Varonis Systems from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Varonis Systems from $160.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $167.95.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $201.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $175.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.31. Varonis Systems has a twelve month low of $48.95 and a twelve month high of $203.99. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.25 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

Shares of Varonis Systems are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, March 15th. The 3-1 split was announced on Monday, February 8th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, March 12th.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 97.77% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The firm had revenue of $95.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gili Iohan sold 7,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,000,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.87, for a total value of $121,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,177,525.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,198 shares of company stock valued at $2,877,794. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Further Reading: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.