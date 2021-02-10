Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Neumann Capital Management LLC

Neumann Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 1.5% of Neumann Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTI. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $310,739,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 606.5% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,571,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,402 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $153,279,000. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,025,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,708,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $205.58. The stock had a trading volume of 146,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,551,118. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $197.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.74. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $206.45.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

