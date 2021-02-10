Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $360.68

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $360.68 and last traded at $359.93, with a volume of 38956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $358.78.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $346.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $324.57.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.