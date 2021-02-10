Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Bought by Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 403.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,308 shares during the quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,249,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,086,000 after buying an additional 89,877 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% in the third quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 495,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,300,000 after purchasing an additional 30,222 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 383,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,167,000 after purchasing an additional 27,964 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.8% in the third quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 247,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,824,000 after purchasing an additional 13,456 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 455.6% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 208,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,184,000 after purchasing an additional 170,846 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $226.01 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $106.07 and a 52 week high of $226.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $215.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.46.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

