Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,558 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 4.1% of White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $12,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 139.4% in the 4th quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $377.67 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $357.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $327.00. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $179.45 and a 12-month high of $376.35.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

