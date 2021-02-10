Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Sold by Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,350,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,239,000 after acquiring an additional 687,805 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 377,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,084,000 after acquiring an additional 21,911 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $12,971,000. CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 199,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,649,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 178,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,444,000 after acquiring an additional 42,117 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,182. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.82. Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $42.34 and a 1-year high of $78.18.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.