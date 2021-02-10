Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF) Stake Reduced by Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Proequities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 8,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 5,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $185.92. 3,580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,549. Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $74.19 and a 1 year high of $186.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $171.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.77.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

