Vanadiumcorp Resource (CVE:VRB) Shares Gap Down to $0.10

Vanadiumcorp Resource Inc (CVE:VRB)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.10, but opened at $0.09. Vanadiumcorp Resource shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 283,685 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of C$33.52 million and a P/E ratio of -26.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.07.

Vanadiumcorp Resource Company Profile (CVE:VRB)

VanadiumCorp has developed a new technology to produce reusable vanadium electrolyte directly and sustainably from virtually any source for perpetual use in vanadium batteries. Jointly developed with Electrochem Technologies and Materials Inc “VEPT” eliminates the carbon footprint and high cost associated with global vanadium supply.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanadiumcorp Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanadiumcorp Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.