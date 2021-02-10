Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Valmark Advisers Inc. reduced its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 329.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 41.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 843.5% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ZBRA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Stephens started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $340.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $280.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.44.

In related news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 17,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.79, for a total value of $6,507,364.23. Also, Director Janice M. Roberts sold 2,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.09, for a total value of $996,150.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,802,906.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 28,659 shares of company stock valued at $10,512,983 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $425.27 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $397.42 and a 200-day moving average of $327.21. The company has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a PE ratio of 46.78 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.79. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $150.06 and a 52-week high of $425.40.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

