Valmark Advisers Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lowered its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 231.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 24,916 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 938,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,003,000 after purchasing an additional 173,541 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 158.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 18,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF stock opened at $22.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.29. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 52 week low of $13.62 and a 52 week high of $23.96.

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

