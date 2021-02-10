Valmark Advisers Inc. Purchases Shares of 8,305 Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 30,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after buying an additional 7,008 shares during the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 36,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 170,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,714,000 after purchasing an additional 17,223 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 42,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 52,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $789,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 250,340 shares in the company, valued at $19,754,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

EMR stock opened at $85.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.93 and a 200-day moving average of $73.53. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $37.75 and a 12-month high of $87.07.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Stephens started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.75.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

