Valmark Advisers Inc. Purchases 2,533 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 54.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Van Strum & Towne Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in Chevron by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 254,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Chevron by 159.1% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 52,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 32,285 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Chevron by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 819,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,189,000 after purchasing an additional 26,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

NYSE:CVX opened at $90.96 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.87 and a 200 day moving average of $83.45. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $112.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, October 30th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.92.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.