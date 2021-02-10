Valmark Advisers Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Model Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,330,000. Barings LLC increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 177.9% during the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,031,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,292,000 after buying an additional 660,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,792,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,642,000 after buying an additional 417,585 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 38,593.8% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 205,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,421,000 after buying an additional 204,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 15.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,399,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,989,000 after buying an additional 191,181 shares during the last quarter.

BATS FLOT opened at $50.82 on Wednesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.72.

