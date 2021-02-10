Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $448,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DSI. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 405.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 24,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares during the period. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,489,000. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $851,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,829,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA DSI opened at $75.08 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52-week low of $41.49 and a 52-week high of $75.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.50.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.