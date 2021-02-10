Valmark Advisers Inc. Acquires New Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AEP. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 10,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 209,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,418,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $79.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.14 and a twelve month high of $104.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.81%.

Several research firms have commented on AEP. KeyCorp boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Guggenheim raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.13.

In related news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $183,516.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,608.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

