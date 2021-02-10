Validity One Day Trading Volume Tops $951,256.00 (VAL)

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded 117.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 9th. One Validity coin can now be bought for approximately $2.79 or 0.00006014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Validity has a market cap of $11.77 million and approximately $951,256.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Validity has traded up 136% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00050904 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 41.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.09 or 0.00245631 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 35.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.70 or 0.00085479 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00069524 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 38.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.09 or 0.00092773 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.65 or 0.00063840 BTC.

Validity Coin Profile

Validity’s total supply is 4,232,258 coins and its circulating supply is 4,212,928 coins. The official message board for Validity is blog.radiumcore.org . The official website for Validity is validitytech.com

Buying and Selling Validity

Validity can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Validity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Validity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

