Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Position Increased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 185.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,022 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Vale were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VALE. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 361,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,061,000 after acquiring an additional 59,827 shares in the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Vale during the fourth quarter worth $30,488,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vale during the fourth quarter valued at $26,402,000. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vale during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vale in the 4th quarter valued at $316,000. Institutional investors own 19.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Vale alerts:

VALE remained flat at $$17.64 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 780,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,542,520. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.64. Vale S.A. has a 52-week low of $6.49 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The stock has a market cap of $90.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.19.

A number of research firms have commented on VALE. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Vale from $14.75 to $17.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Vale from $19.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Vale from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.98.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Featured Story: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.