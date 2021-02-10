Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) Shares Gap Down to $1.45

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.45, but opened at $1.39. Uxin shares last traded at $1.42, with a volume of 6,255 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $440.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of -0.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.11.

Get Uxin alerts:

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.25 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uxin during the second quarter worth $40,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Uxin during the third quarter worth $31,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Uxin during the third quarter worth $100,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Uxin during the second quarter worth $382,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Uxin by 31.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 372,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 89,260 shares in the last quarter.

Uxin Company Profile (NASDAQ:UXIN)

Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, operates a used car e-commerce platform in China. It provides selection of used cars, evaluation of car condition, various car-related value-added products and services, and supporting services to online used car transactions under the Uxin Used Car brand; and operates Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Uxin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uxin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.