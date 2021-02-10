USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.00-$6.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.21-$1.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.17 billion.USANA Health Sciences also updated its FY 2021
After-Hours guidance to 6.00-6.45 EPS.
Several research firms have recently commented on USNA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a buy rating and a $107.00 price target for the company.
Shares of NYSE USNA traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.16. 113,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,564. USANA Health Sciences has a 1 year low of $43.01 and a 1 year high of $92.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.39 and a 200 day moving average of $78.87.
USANA Health Sciences Company Profile
USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.
