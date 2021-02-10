USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.00-$6.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.21-$1.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.17 billion.USANA Health Sciences also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 6.00-6.45 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on USNA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a buy rating and a $107.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE USNA traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.16. 113,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,564. USANA Health Sciences has a 1 year low of $43.01 and a 1 year high of $92.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.39 and a 200 day moving average of $78.87.

USANA Health Sciences declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

