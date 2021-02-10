Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $77.85 Million

Brokerages expect that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) will announce $77.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Universal Technical Institute’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $78.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $77.70 million. Universal Technical Institute reported sales of $82.72 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will report full year sales of $333.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $331.13 million to $335.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $369.35 million, with estimates ranging from $360.00 million to $378.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Universal Technical Institute.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.07). Universal Technical Institute had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 2.66%.

UTI opened at $6.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.28. Universal Technical Institute has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $9.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Universal Technical Institute by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 18,851 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the second quarter worth $702,000. National Investment Services of America LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 107.2% during the third quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC now owns 90,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 46,894 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the third quarter worth $438,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 476.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 62,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

