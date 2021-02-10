Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Shares Gap Up to $9.42

Shares of Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.42, but opened at $11.02. Universal Security Instruments shares last traded at $10.50, with a volume of 9,560 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.98 million, a P/E ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 2.15.

Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. Universal Security Instruments had a negative return on equity of 69.56% and a negative net margin of 23.76%. The company had revenue of $6.46 million for the quarter.

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, designs, markets, and distributes safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices.

