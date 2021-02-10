United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) Shares Gap Up to $0.98

Shares of United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.98, but opened at $1.70. United States Antimony shares last traded at $1.46, with a volume of 589,938 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.44.

United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter. United States Antimony had a negative net margin of 57.07% and a negative return on equity of 41.41%.

In other United States Antimony news, major shareholder Kenneth M. Reed sold 540,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total transaction of $529,469.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Craig W. Thomas sold 298,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total value of $149,259.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 641,891 shares in the company, valued at $320,945.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,048,518 shares of company stock worth $865,384 over the last quarter. 7.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United States Antimony

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States and Canada. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

