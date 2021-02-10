United Internet AG (UTDI.F) (ETR:UTDI) PT Set at €33.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

United Internet AG (UTDI.F) (ETR:UTDI) received a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective from equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 12.09% from the stock’s current price.

UTDI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Independent Research set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on United Internet AG (UTDI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on United Internet AG (UTDI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Warburg Research set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on United Internet AG (UTDI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on United Internet AG (UTDI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on United Internet AG (UTDI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. United Internet AG (UTDI.F) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €38.19 ($44.93).

Get United Internet AG (UTDI.F) alerts:

Shares of ETR UTDI opened at €37.54 ($44.16) on Monday. United Internet AG has a 1 year low of €20.76 ($24.42) and a 1 year high of €43.88 ($51.62). The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €35.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is €35.69.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, and IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for United Internet AG (UTDI.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Internet AG (UTDI.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.